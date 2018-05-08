Burt Reynolds and Kurt Russell Eye Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Movie

Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen are in talks to join Quentin Tarantino’s next film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” sources tell Variety.

If deals close, they will join the previously announced cast of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Margot Robbie is also in negotiations to play Sharon Tate.

Tarantino, who is writing and directing, describes the project as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.”

DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton, former star of a western TV series, while Pitt will be his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. Reynolds is in talks to play George Spahn, the man who rented his house out to Charles Manson and his followers in the months leading up to the Manson murders. It is unknown who Roth, Madsen and Russell would be playing.

Sony is handling distribution on the film, which will be released worldwide on Aug. 9, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of the day that the Manson family committed the LaBianca murders and the day after Tate was killed.

Sony beat out several bidders, including Warner Bros. and Paramount, for rights to the movie. It’s the first pic that Tarantino is releasing without the Weinstein Company.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.