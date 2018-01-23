British Competition Watchdog Says Fox Takeover of Sky Not in Public Interest

In a blow to 21st Century Fox, Britain’s competition watchdog has provisionally concluded that the company’s proposed takeover of satcaster Sky would have a negative impact on media plurality, increasing the likelihood that the British government will reject the $15 billion bid.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday morning that it “has provisionally found that Fox taking full control of Sky is not in the public interest due to media plurality concerns, but not because of a lack of a genuine commitment to meeting broadcasting standards in the U.K.”

It noted that the Murdoch Family Trusts news outlets are watched or read by a third of the U.K.’s population and a deal “would lead to the Murdoch Family Trust (MFT), which controls Fox and News Corporation (News Corp), increasing its control over Sky, so that it would have too much control over news providers in the U.K. across all media platforms (TV, Radio, Online and Newspapers), and therefore too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda.”

Fox wants to buy up the 61% of Sky it doesn’t already own. Gaining full ownership would mean that Sky News, the Times of London newspaper, and the Sun tabloid would all fall under the Murdochs’ control. According to media regulator Ofcom’s earlier findings, Murdoch properties would collectively rank No. 3 in terms of share of news consumption, behind pubcaster the BBC and news provider ITN.

All eyes are now on Matt Hancock, Britain’s minister of culture and media, who must deliver the government’s verdict on the bid. Hancock can still give the transaction the green light, but it would be a politically difficult decision that would expose him and his ruling Conservative Party to accusations of cozying up to the Murdochs.

In its provisional report released Tuesday, the competition authority did not appear to address Disney’s proposed acquisition of parts of Fox or the prospect that, if both the Fox-Sky and Disney-Fox transactions went through, Disney could wind up being the ultimate owner of pan-European pay-box Sky.

Murdoch has long coveted Sky, and nearly succeeded in adding it to his empire in 2011 before Britain’s phone-hacking scandal – which implicated Murdoch-owned newspapers – torpedoed his efforts. For several years, Murdoch was considered too politically toxic for the bid to be revived, but enough time had passed for Fox to make a new play for Sky in December 2016. Lachlan Murdoch, Fox’s executive chairman, called the takeover his company’s “No. 1 priority.”

Social activists have continued to oppose Sky being absorbed into the Fox fold, arguing that the latter’s checkered corporate history, especially the racism and sexism scandals that have beset Fox News, made the Murdochs unfit to be the owners of such an important media property.

British regulators have rejected that argument in a series of reports. But last September, the government decided to ask the Competition and Markets Authority to examine the bid more closely on plurality grounds.