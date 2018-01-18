Brigitte Bardot Slams #MeToo Movement As ‘Hypocritical, Ridiculous’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
BRIGITTE BARDOTBRIGITTE BARDOT IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA - 26 MAY 2002
CREDIT: Karl Schoendorfer/REX/Shutterstock

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement and the increase in Hollywood figures denouncing sexual harassment in an interview with French magazine Paris Match.

In the interview, Bardot asserts that for actresses specifically, “not women in general,” “the vast majority of cases” are “hypocritical, ridiculous, without interest.”

The 83-year-old actress added that the topic takes away from “important themes that could be discussed,” and stated that she has never been a victim of sexual harassment. Bardot became an international sex symbol after her starring role in 1956’s “And God Made Woman.”

“I thought it was nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a nice little ass,” she said. “This kind of compliment is nice.”

She went on to say that actresses “come on” to producers to get roles, “and then, so they’ll be talked about, they say they were harassed.”

“In reality, rather than helping them, it hurts them,” she said.

Bardot retired from acting in 1973 to focus on her work campaigning for animal rights, and founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the Welfare and Protection of Animals in 1986.

This is not the first time Bardot has made controversial remarks. She has repeatedly criticized immigration and Islam in France since 1998, leading to five fines for inciting racial hatred, and has supported France’s far-right political party National Front.

More Film

  • BRIGITTE BARDOTBRIGITTE BARDOT IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

    Brigitte Bardot Slams #MeToo Movement As 'Hypocritical, Ridiculous'

    Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement and the increase in Hollywood figures denouncing sexual harassment in an interview with French magazine Paris Match. In the interview, Bardot asserts that for actresses specifically, “not women in general,” “the vast majority of cases” are “hypocritical, ridiculous, without interest.” The 83-year-old actress added that the […]

  • American Genre Film Archive Partnering With

    Film News Roundup: American Genre Film Archive Partners With Shaw Brothers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement and the increase in Hollywood figures denouncing sexual harassment in an interview with French magazine Paris Match. In the interview, Bardot asserts that for actresses specifically, “not women in general,” “the vast majority of cases” are “hypocritical, ridiculous, without interest.” The 83-year-old actress added that the […]

  • Andrea Riseborough on Pay Equity, Hollywood

    Why Andrea Riseborough Could Be the Breakout Star of Sundance

    Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement and the increase in Hollywood figures denouncing sexual harassment in an interview with French magazine Paris Match. In the interview, Bardot asserts that for actresses specifically, “not women in general,” “the vast majority of cases” are “hypocritical, ridiculous, without interest.” The 83-year-old actress added that the […]

  • William Friedkin’s ‘The Devil and Father

    William Friedkin's Exorcism Documentary 'The Devil and Father Amorth' Acquired by Orchard

    Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement and the increase in Hollywood figures denouncing sexual harassment in an interview with French magazine Paris Match. In the interview, Bardot asserts that for actresses specifically, “not women in general,” “the vast majority of cases” are “hypocritical, ridiculous, without interest.” The 83-year-old actress added that the […]

  • The Mummy

    U.S. Movie Ticket Sales Plunged 6% in 2017, Thanks to Lousy Summer

    Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement and the increase in Hollywood figures denouncing sexual harassment in an interview with French magazine Paris Match. In the interview, Bardot asserts that for actresses specifically, “not women in general,” “the vast majority of cases” are “hypocritical, ridiculous, without interest.” The 83-year-old actress added that the […]

  • Lea Thompson's 'Year of Spectacular Men'

    Lea Thompson's Directorial Debut 'Year of Spectacular Men' Acquired by MarVista Entertainment

    Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement and the increase in Hollywood figures denouncing sexual harassment in an interview with French magazine Paris Match. In the interview, Bardot asserts that for actresses specifically, “not women in general,” “the vast majority of cases” are “hypocritical, ridiculous, without interest.” The 83-year-old actress added that the […]

  • santa barbara film festival arlington theater

    Santa Barbara Film Festival to Open as Planned in Wake of Montecito Mudslides

    Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement and the increase in Hollywood figures denouncing sexual harassment in an interview with French magazine Paris Match. In the interview, Bardot asserts that for actresses specifically, “not women in general,” “the vast majority of cases” are “hypocritical, ridiculous, without interest.” The 83-year-old actress added that the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad