Netflix Announces ‘Bright’ Sequel

Following the success of “Bright,” Netflix is moving forward with a sequel. David Ayer will return to write and direct the second installment, with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton expected to reprise their roles.

Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless are set as producers.

Netflix teased the annocement with a video of orcs auditioning for the sequel.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Orc auditions for the @BrightNetflix sequel are now closed. Thank you. Have a nice day,” the official Netflix account tweeted.

The streaming service recently announced that the first pic, which premiered on Dec. 22, was viewed by 11 million people over three days.

Netflix touted “Bright” as the highest viewed original film ever on the service in its first week of release and one of the biggest originals it has ever launched. They also added that “Bright” is the No. 1 movie on Netflix in every country, with more viewers internationally than domestically.

“Bright” stars Smith and Edgerton as two LAPD police officers — one human, one orc, respectively — who are paired together in an alternate universe populated by fantastical creatures in addition to humans. The film was panned by most critics for its heavy-handed social commentary, which drew parallels between real-life class and racial divisions and the tension between the different races of mythical creatures in the film. Variety‘s Peter Debruge gave the film a glowing review, however, referring to it as Netflix’s “best original movie to date.”

The film was written by Max Landis and reportedly cost Netflix $90 million to produce.