‘Captain Marvel’ Adds Clark Gregg and Djimon Hounsou, Begins Production

Filming for Marvel’s first female-fronted superhero tentpole, “Captain Marvel,” began Monday in Los Angeles, and a behind-the-scenes photo of a pilot-suit-clad Brie Larson posing in the cockpit of a plane celebrates the occasion.

In the picture, Larson, the Oscar-winning actress who stars as the title character, smiles alongside Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander. Larson shadowed Leavitt at the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to prepare for her role, which is based on the comic book character Carol Danvers, an Air Force Officer turned superhero.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, “Captain Marvel” marks the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the yet-to-be-released “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Marvel also announced that Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson), Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser), and Djimon Hounsou (Korath the Pursuer) have officially joined the pic.

The star-studded cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jude Law as Mar-Vell, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace.

Other filming locations for “Captain Marvel” include Fresno, Calif., and Louisiana, while Los Angeles will serve as its primary production base. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige produced the movie, which hits theaters on March 8, 2019. Other members of its creative team include “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” cinematographer Ben Davis and “Gravity” production designer Andy Nicholson.