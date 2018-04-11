Warners Bros. Cuts Final Ties With Brett Ratner, Won’t Renew $450-Million Co-Financing Deal

Warners Bros. will not renew a $450-million co-financing deal with disgraced director-producer Brett Ratner, cutting final ties with RatPac-Dune Entertainment after half a dozen women came forward last fall to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Already, the studio opted not to renew a first-look deal with Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment after the allegations first surfaced in the Los Angeles Times last November. Several women, including actress Olivia Munn, accused the prolific director of sexual misbehavior. The allegations included claims that Ratner had masturbated in front of actresses and forced one to perform oral sex on him. He has strenuously denied all the accusations.

Struck in 2013, the co-financing pact had been scheduled to expire this spring and financed more than 70 films. “Rampage,” the monster-smash action feature opening this weekend starring Dwayne Johnson, is the last movie co-financed with RatPac-Dune Entertainment.

The news of the deal not being renewed was first reported by the Los Angeles Times and confirmed by a studio spokesman. An attorney for Ratner declined to comment.

Ratner, 49, is among the scores of Hollywood men who have faced consequences after being hit with credible accusations of sexual misconduct or harassment. Ratner lost the office his company had on the Warners lot after the ending of his first-look deal. He has also been moved off “The Goldfinch,” an adaption of the best-selling Donna Tartt novel, which he was set to produce.

Since the initial Nov. 1 report, Ratner has opted for a low profile, although he recently sued one of his accusers, Melanie Kohler, for libel after she detailed her experience with him in a Facebook post. Last week, a Hawaii federal judge ruled that Ratner’s team can submit written questions for — but not depose — Kohler in their case against her.

Ratner has had a long career in Hollywood, directing such films as “Rush Hour,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and “Red Dragon.” He has also directed a number of music videos for artists including Mariah Carey and Madonna.