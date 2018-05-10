First Sales for ‘Breaking Habits’ as Marijuana-Growing Nuns Hit Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YCKARTS for Agence A.D.R

The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales and has secured pre-sales with Mongrel Media for Canada, Icon Films for Australia and Frenetic Films for Switzerland.

The film follows the Sisters of the Valley, a group of nuns who are not affiliated with any traditional religious order. They run a marijuana farm in Merced, Calif., producing medicines while facing the threat of local drug cartels and the California state Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation. The tinctures and salves that they make are sold online.

Specifically, “Breaking Habits” tells the story of Sister Kate, who moved into the weed business from the corporate world after her marriage broke down. Sisters Kate and Claire are in Cannes to meet with buyers as Film Constellation’s sales effort continues. Both women were at a screening and mingled with guests at a rooftop cocktail party. Filming started in April 2017, and the film will be ready for release later in 2018.

More Film

  • 'Sorry Angel' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Sorry Angel'

    The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales […]

  • First Sales for ‘Breaking Habits’ as

    First Sales for ‘Breaking Habits’ as Marijuana-Growing Nuns Hit Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales […]

  • Cannes: Saban Takes 'Viking Destiny' for

    Terence Stamp's 'Viking Destiny' Sets Sail for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales […]

  • Icelandic Locals Add Authenticity to New

    Icelandic Locals Add Authenticity to New Film From 'Rams' Director Hakonarson

    The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales […]

  • Former Wanda Exec Jack Gao Launches

    Former Wanda Exec Jack Gao Launches Smart Cinema in China (EXCLUSIVE)

    The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales […]

  • Virtual Reality Comes to Theaters in

    Virtual Reality Comes to Mainstream Cinema in South Korea

    The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales […]

  • Kim Ki-duk

    #MeToo Movement Brings Fast Change to South Korea's Film Business

    The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad