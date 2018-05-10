First Sales for ‘Breaking Habits’ as Marijuana-Growing Nuns Hit Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

The marijuana-growing nuns whose story is documented in “Breaking Habits” are in Cannes to promote the film, as Film Constellation notched its first pre-sales on the project. The feature documentary is directed by British filmmaker Rob Ryan and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures (“Churchill”). Film Constellation is handling sales and has secured pre-sales with Mongrel Media for Canada, Icon Films for Australia and Frenetic Films for Switzerland.

The film follows the Sisters of the Valley, a group of nuns who are not affiliated with any traditional religious order. They run a marijuana farm in Merced, Calif., producing medicines while facing the threat of local drug cartels and the California state Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation. The tinctures and salves that they make are sold online.

Specifically, “Breaking Habits” tells the story of Sister Kate, who moved into the weed business from the corporate world after her marriage broke down. Sisters Kate and Claire are in Cannes to meet with buyers as Film Constellation’s sales effort continues. Both women were at a screening and mingled with guests at a rooftop cocktail party. Filming started in April 2017, and the film will be ready for release later in 2018.