Brandon Gregory Joins Third Coast Content

Brandon Gregory has joined Third Coast Content as VP of development and production.

Launched earlier this year, TCC is dedicated to producing content for faith and family audiences and spans feature films, television, and publishing. Endeavor Content is an investor in the company and provides sales and advisory services.

Gregory will report to CEO Ben Howard, and will be responsible for the identification, fostering, and production of content targeting the faith and family audiences. He will also maintain and further develop TCC’s roster of strategic partnerships within the industry.

“I’m excited to have Brandon join my team at Third Coast,” Howard stated. “I have known him for 15 years, starting during his time at exhibition and continuing through his role in producing two feature films. He brings an energy and understanding of the market that will help our team connect great content to a ready and willing audience.”

Most recently, Gregory served alongside Howard on the marketing and distribution team for “I Can Only Imagine,” the Erwin brothers’ film based on the chart-topping song of the same name. “I Can Only Imagine” opened to over $17 million, and is currently in its sixth week of release with a domestic box office approaching $80 million, making it the biggest release ever from Roadside Attractions.

“I am honored to join Ben and Endeavor Content as they launch Third Coast Content,” Gregory said. “Ben is a true pioneer in the faith and family spaces, and Endeavor Content’s expertise and amazing team are a force to be reckoned with. I look forward to working with them to make TCC a leader of quality entertainment in this space.”