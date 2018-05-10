Bradley Cooper to Star in and Direct Leonard Bernstein Biopic

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bradley Cooper and Leonard Bernstein
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety.

Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his Joint Effort banner — will produce with Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Paramount and Amblin are finalizing a deal with the Bernstein estate for music and life rights which should be done shortly.

The movie is the second project to be announced in the last week revolving around the legendary composer; Jake Gyllenhaal is also developing a pic about Bernstein called “The American.” Cary Fukunaga directs with Gyllenhaal toplining and producing.

Bernstein rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic at the tender age of 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic film “West Side Story.”

It is unknown how these two films with differ in terms of storyline, but there is now a race to see who can get their movie up and running first.

Cooper is currently in post-production on his remake of “A Star Is Born,” in which he starts alongside Lady Gaga, and bows this October. He is repped by CAA.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Film

  • Cannes: Exclusive Clip from Camera D’Or

    Cannes: Exclusive Clip from Camera D’Or Contender 'Sir' (WATCH)

    As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety. Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his […]

  • Ryan Coogler Cannes

    Ryan Coogler Would Make a Female 'Black Panther' Spinoff

    As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety. Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his […]

  • Ethan Hawke Playback Podcast

    Playback: Ethan Hawke on 'First Reformed' and His Troubadour Biopic 'Blaze'

    As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety. Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his […]

  • Bradley Cooper and Leonard Bernstein

    Bradley Cooper to Star in and Direct Leonard Bernstein Biopic

    As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety. Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his […]

  • Vivian Qu Angels Wear White

    Nashville Film Festival Puts a Spotlight on Region's Diversity

    As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety. Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his […]

  • 'Petra' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Petra'

    As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety. Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his […]

  • 'Life of the Party' Review

    Film Review: 'Life of the Party'

    As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety. Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad