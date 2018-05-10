Bradley Cooper to Star in and Direct Leonard Bernstein Biopic

As buzz builds on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper looks to have found his next directing vehicle. The A-lister will helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein,” sources tell Variety.

Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will co-finance the film from a script by Josh Singer. Cooper — through his Joint Effort banner — will produce with Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Paramount and Amblin are finalizing a deal with the Bernstein estate for music and life rights which should be done shortly.

The movie is the second project to be announced in the last week revolving around the legendary composer; Jake Gyllenhaal is also developing a pic about Bernstein called “The American.” Cary Fukunaga directs with Gyllenhaal toplining and producing.

Bernstein rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic at the tender age of 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic film “West Side Story.”

It is unknown how these two films with differ in terms of storyline, but there is now a race to see who can get their movie up and running first.

Cooper is currently in post-production on his remake of “A Star Is Born,” in which he starts alongside Lady Gaga, and bows this October. He is repped by CAA.

