Bradley Cooper to Star With Clint Eastwood in ‘The Mule’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bradley Cooper may be reuniting with Clint Eastwood in his next film.

Sources tell Variety that Cooper is in talks to join Eastwood in “The Mule,” Eastwood’s next directing gig that he also plans to star in.

The film is a co-production between Warner Bros. and Imperative Entertainment, and will mark Eastwood’s first acting job since the 2012 baseball drama “Trouble With the Curve.” This could also be one of his final on-screen appearances.

The movie follows 90-year-old drug courier Leo Sharp, an award-winning horticulturist and decorated WWII veteran who is busted for running drugs for Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. He was transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan in his beat-up pickup truck when he was arrested by the DEA. Sharp was sentenced to just three years in jail after his lawyer argued that his client’s dementia sent him down the wrong path.

Cooper will play the DEA agent who arrests Sharp.

Eastwood will also produce via his Malpaso banner, along with Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas.

Cooper has been busy putting the finishing touches on his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” but sources say he has also been looking for his next project. He will next helm and star in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Bernstein.”

Cooper had been linked to “The Mule” for some time as Eastwood is a big fan of his after working together on 2014’s Oscar-nominated “American Sniper.”

