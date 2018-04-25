Bradley Cooper Set for American Cinematheque Award

Bradley Cooper will receive the 32nd American Cinematheque Award during a gala Nov. 29 at the Beverly Hilton, the American Cinematheque announced Wednesday.

The Hollywood organization will honor the actor for his achievements in film, which include three consecutive Oscar nominations for his roles in 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” 2013’s “American Hustle,” and 2014’s “American Sniper.” Accompanying the announcement, American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita called Cooper “the modern-day equivalent of movie stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age — a leading man with the shapeshifting talents of a character actor.”

Cooper will accept the award soon after the Oct. 5 premiere of his directorial debut, “A Star is Born,” which features Cooper and Lady Gaga as musicians exploring issues of age and alcoholism. At the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, the director told Variety that Gaga made a pact with Cooper while in talks for the film, promising him she would “turn him into a musician,” if he could “get a performance that’s honest” from her.

Currently on the docket for Cooper is the highly anticipated premiere of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” in which he returns to voice Rocket, the fluffiest Guardian of the Galaxy. “Infinity War” hits theaters Friday.

Last year’s honoree was Amy Adams.

The 32nd American Cinematheque Awards are sponsored by GRoW @ Annenberg. More of the show’s participants will be announced in the coming months.