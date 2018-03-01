Brad Pitt Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Movie

Brad Pitt is joining Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Manson movie, which will be titled “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Tarantino, who is writing and directing, describes the project as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton, former star of a western TV series, while Brad Pitt will be his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth.

“Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate,” Tarantino added.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old,” Tarantino said in a statement. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A., and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

Tarantino previously worked with Pitt in “Inglourious Basterds,” which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. DiCaprio starred in the Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” which scored five Oscar nods.

The film will be released worldwide on August 9, 2019. Opening on the 50th anniversary of the day that the Manson family committed the LaBianca murders and the day after Tate was killed, the film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series.

Sony beat out several bidders, including Warner Bros. and Paramount, for rights to the film. The movie — shrouded in secrecy — is believed to involve Charles Manson and the Manson family murders. It’s the first pic that Tarantino is releasing without the Weinstein Company.