Boyd Holbrook in Talks to Write, Star in Thriller ‘The Thirst’ at Fox

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Fox is in talks with “Logan” star Boyd Holbrook for the actor to star in, write, and executive produce the near-future thriller “The Thirst.”

John Davis, who has a first-look deal at Fox, is producing the project based on an original idea from Holbrook, which takes place in a world where the water is scarce. Holbrook proposed the project during production of Fox’s reboot of “The Predator” to Fox executive Matt Reilly, who is overseeing the project for the studio.

Holbrook portrayed the villain Donald Pierce in “Logan” and plays lead character Quinn McKenna in “The Predator,” in which his former Marine and Special Forces military commando discovers the existence of the Predators but finds that no one believes they exist. Fox is opening “The Predator” on Sept. 14. Davis produced with Lawrence Gordon and Joel Silver.

Holbrook’s credits include “Milk,” “Out of the Furnace,” “Run All Night,” “A Walk Among the Tombstones,” and “Gone Girl. He also starred as real-life DEA Agent Steve Murphy in the Netflix series “Narcos.” Holbrook will next star in the thriller “In the Shadow of the Moon,” to be directed by Jim Mickle.

“The Thirst” is Holbrook’s first feature writing project. He is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

