‘Narcos’ Star Boyd Holbrook to Reteam With Netflix on Thriller Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“Narcos” star Boyd Holbrook is reteaming with Netflix.

The actor will topline the streamer’s new, genre-bending thriller “In the Shadow of the Moon.” “Hap and Leonard” creator Jim Mickle is directing the movie from a script by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock. The film is expected to begin shooting later this year.

“Gregory and Geoff’s script is such a great mind bender and beautifully weaves together all my favorite genres,” Mickle said. “Boyd is going to eat this role alive and show why he’s one of the best young actors working today. We’re lucky to have an incredibly talented producing team and a home like Netflix that’s excited to take chances. Any studio that makes ‘Okja’ has a permanent place in my heart.”

Mickle will produce along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill for Automatik, Ben Pugh for 42, and Linda Moran.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with Netflix on ‘In the Shadow of the Moon,'” Kavanaugh-Jones said. “Jim Mickle is a visionary director and with the spectacular Boyd Holbrook starring, we have a partnership between director and leading man that promises a uniquely special film.”

Following a stellar turn in “Narcos,” Holbrook was courted by Fox to play the villain opposite Hugh Jackman in “Logan,” followed by the lead in their reboot of “The Predator,” which is expected to bow this summer.

