‘Tomb Raider’ Opens With $12.3 Million on First Day in China

Alicia Vikander’s “Tomb Raider” has opened with a solid $12.3 million in its first day in China, taking in a 50% share of the top five films.

Warner Bros. reported Friday that “Tomb Raider” has become its fifth-highest grossing opening day in China, and surpasses by a significant margin all three films in the “Divergent” series and was double the opening of “Lucy” and 6% ahead of “Wonder Woman.” “Tomb Raider” also generated $500,000 in Thursday night previews.

Warner Bros. said “Tomb Raider” generated a total Thursday gross of $5.7 million on approximately 16,325 screens in 46 territories, which brought the international running total to $24.7 million. The action-thriller opened in nine markets last weekend and is opening Friday in another 19 markets including China, Spain, Scandinavia and Mexico.

Early box office results out of the U.K. generated $553,000 on 1,004 screens with a 40% box office share of the top five films, 25% ahead of “Red Sparrow.” In Russia, “Tomb Raider” took in a 59% share of the top five films in the market, with $616,000 on 2,758 screens.

“Tomb Raider,” Warner Bros. and MGM’s adaptation of the popular video game, has been projected to take in about $25 million from 3,842 locations this weekend in North America. That will challenge the fifth frame of Disney-Marvel’s mega-hit “Black Panther,” which will likely finish in the same territory domestically.

Vikander stars as archaeologist Lara Croft, who embarks on a journey to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance. Based on the 2013 game, the film is directed by Roar Uthaug and written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons, from a story by Evan Daugherty and Robertson-Dworet. The cast also includes Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu.