Box Office: ‘The Post’ Delivers as Golden Globes Loom

With Sunday’s Golden Globes in sight, awards contenders showed decent traction at multiplexes this weekend with Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” pulling in $1.7 million at 36 domestic locations — an impressive $47,222 per screen.

That was good enough for 15th place on the domestic chart for the film, which is up for six Globes. “The Post,” starring Tom Hanks as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and Meryl Streep as WaPo publisher Katharine Graham, will go wide on Jan. 12 through Fox. The National Board of Review named it the best film of 2017, with Hanks and Streep taking the top acting awards.

Fox Searchlight’s “The Shape of Water,” which has a leading seven Globe nominations, wound up 11th place with $3.1 million at 804 sites. The fantasy drama, starring Sally Hawkins, has totaled nearly $22 million.

“Shape” was followed in 12th place by Neon-30West’s “I, Tonya” with $2.4 million at 242 venues, giving the black comedy a $5.3 million total. “I, Tonya” is up for a trio of Globes for best comedy or musical along with Margot Robbie for best actress in a comedy or musical for her portrayal of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding. Allison Janney is also up for the best supporting actress accolade for her performance of Harding’s mother LaVona.

A24’s “Lady Bird,” which is up for four Globes, continued to perform well in 16th place with $1.6 million at 562 locations. The coming-of-age comedy-drama, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, has gone past $34 million in its 10th week of release. “Lady Bird” won best picture on Saturday from the National Society of Film Critics.

Fox Searchlight’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” grossed $705,000 at 310 locations to push its nine-week total past $25 million. The dark comedy snagged six Globe nominations.

Sony Classics’ “Call Me by Your Name,” which has three Globe nominations, took in $758,726 at 117 sites to lift its total to $6.1 million after seven weeks.

Focus Features’ “Phantom Thread,” which has two Globe noms, grossed $245,000 at six locations for a per-screen average of $40,833, bringing its two-week total to $952,000. The Daniel Day-Lewis drama will expand into approximately 50 theaters next weekend