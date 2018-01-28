Box Office: ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Dominates With $62.6 Million Internationally

Fox’s “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” has dominated the international box office with $62.6 million from 34,374 screens, finishing first in 58 markets.

China posted the top figure with $21.6 million for a first-place finish, followed by Russia with $3.9 million, South Korea with $3.3 million in its second weekend, Indonesia with $3.1 million, the United Kingdom with $2.9 million and Brazil with $2.3 million. The dystopian sci-fi pic has topped $15 million in South Korea.

Fox said business for “The Death Cure” is outpacing 2015’s “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials” by 7.6% and the original “Maze Runner” by 49.2%. “Death Cure” releases in 11 new markets next weekend, including Germany, Italy, Mexico, Belgium, and India.

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” ended the three-week reign of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the “Jungle” with a respectable $23.5 million at 3,787 North American locations for the weekend.

“The Death Cure” stars Dylan O’Brien, with Kaya Scodelario and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. The opening of the film was delayed for a year following injuries O’Brien suffered on the set in 2016.

“Maze Runner” grossed $348 million worldwide in 2014, including $245 million internationally, led by France with $24.7 million and China with $24 million.”The Scorch Trials” wound up with $312 million worldwide with $230 million of that from international markets, led by $29 million in China.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” took in $17.7 million from 10,800 screens in 92 markets for an international total of $484 million. China leads with $72.4 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $46.3 million, and Australia with $34.8 million.

Fox’s “Ferdinand” grossed $11.2 million at 15,016 screens to lift its foreign total to $175 million. China was the top market for the animated comedy with $5.1 million in its second weekend.

Amblin Pictures and Universal Pictures International reported Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” took in $10.2 million from 34 markets, led by a $3 million first-place launch in France. The journalism drama has totalled $24.5 million internationally.