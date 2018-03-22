Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Rampage’ Tracking for $35 Million Opening Weekend

Dwayne Johnson’s sci-fi action-adventure “Rampage” is heading for a solid rather than spectacular opening weekend in the $35 million range, early tracking showed Thursday.

The data showed a 44% “definite interest” in the Warner Bros. and New Line release, which opens April 13. The core male audience is showing a 9% “first choice” for “Rampage.” Early tracking can often shift significantly prior to the launch of a film as studios gear up their strongest promotional efforts.

The studio announced on March 5 it was moving the video game adaptation from April 20 to April 13 — five days days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gave “Rampage” a full two weeks again before the latest Avengers adventure arrives.

Warner Bros., which is releasing the movie through its New Line division, has high hopes for “Rampage.” Johnson has underlined his status as a box office superstar through “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The action-comedy overperformed during the past three months for Sony with $940 million in worldwide grosses.

In “Rampage,” Johnson portrays a primatologist who keeps people at a distance, but shares a bond with George, a silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment mutates the gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size — along with other similarly altered animals across North America, destroying everything in their path.

“Rampage” also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan alongside P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, and Matt Gerald. “San Andreas” director Brad Peyton helms from a screenplay by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal, and Adam Sztykiel with a story by Ryan Engle, based on the video game “Rampage.” The film is produced by Beau Flynn, John Rickard, Hiram Garcia, and Peyton.

“San Andreas” was a solid performer for Warner Bros. in 2015 with $474 million in worldwide grosses. Flynn was also a producer on that film, which elevated Johnson to the top tier of actors in terms of box office drawing power.

Both “San Andreas” and “Jumanji” performed well outside the United States, which should give Warner Bros. hope that “Rampage” can be profitable. The studio has not released a budget estimate.