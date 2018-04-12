‘Boss Baby’ Producer Ramsey Naito Hired for Paramount Animation Post

Paramount Pictures has named “The Boss Baby” producer Ramsey Naito to the post of executive vice president at Paramount Animation.

Naito received an Oscar nomination for DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby” along with Tom McGrath. She will report to Paramount Animation’s president, Mireille Soria. Paramount made the announcement Thursday.

“I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Ramsey for a number of years,” Soria said. “She is a consummate professional with incredible creative instincts and relationships. I am so excited for her to bring her skills and energy to our growing team.”

Naito will oversee production on the next SpongeBob SquarePants movie. She will actively seek new projects for development and animation talent to work with the division. Naito will work with Soria to build cross-divisional opportunities with Nickelodeon and parent company Viacom’s other brands.

In addition to the third installment of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Paramount Animation’s upcoming slate includes “Wonder Park,” to be released March 15, 2019.

Prior to DreamWorks Animation, Ramsey worked as a producer for Blue Sky Studios, at Cartoon Network as head of movies, and at Nickelodeon Movies as VP of development and production.

Her list of executive and producer credits includes “Barnyard,” “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,” “The Wild Thornberrys Movie,” “Hey Arnold! The Movie,” “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius,” and “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.”