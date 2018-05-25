Universal Wins International Rights to James Bond 25

Universal has won the rights to internationally distribute the upcoming Bond 25 film directed by Danny Boyle.

Daniel Craig will return as 007 and Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge. The film will begin production December 3, and MGM will release the film in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019 through a partnership with Annapurna Pictures.

Universal will release the film in the U.K. Oct 25, 2019.

MGM will retain digital and worldwide television distribution rights. Universal will also handle physical home entertainment distribution.

“We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th installment of the franchise,” said EON Productions’ Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. “We will begin shooting ‘Bond 25’ at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and are thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

“Under the leadership of Michael and Barbara, we couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring the next 007 adventure to the big screen uniting the incomparable Daniel Craig with the extraordinary vision of Danny Boyle,” said MGM’s chairman of the board of directors Kevin Ulrich.

MGM films president Jonathan Glickman added, “It has been 16 years since ‘Die Another Day’ was distributed by MGM and it’s incredibly gratifying to be releasing this film alongside the powerhouse team at Universal.”

“Universal is extremely proud to collaborate with Michael, Barbara and MGM on the international marketing and distribution of ‘Bond 25,'” said chairman of Universal Pictures Donna Langley. “The unparalleled combination of Danny’s innovative filmmaking and Daniel’s embodiment of 007 ensured we simply had to be partners in the next chapter of this iconic series.”