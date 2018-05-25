Universal Wins International Rights to James Bond 25

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Bond Skyfall
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Universal has won the rights to internationally distribute the upcoming Bond 25 film directed by Danny Boyle.

Daniel Craig will return as 007 and Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge. The film will begin production December 3, and MGM will release the film in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019 through a partnership with Annapurna Pictures.

Universal will release the film in the U.K. Oct 25, 2019.

MGM will retain digital and worldwide television distribution rights.  Universal will also handle physical home entertainment distribution.

“We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th installment of the franchise,” said EON Productions’ Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. “We will begin shooting ‘Bond 25’ at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and are thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

“Under the leadership of Michael and Barbara, we couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring the next 007 adventure to the big screen uniting the incomparable Daniel Craig with the extraordinary vision of Danny Boyle,” said MGM’s chairman of the board of directors Kevin Ulrich.

MGM films president Jonathan Glickman added, “It has been 16 years since ‘Die Another Day’ was distributed by MGM and it’s incredibly gratifying to be releasing this film alongside the powerhouse team at Universal.”

“Universal is extremely proud to collaborate with Michael, Barbara and MGM on the international marketing and distribution of ‘Bond 25,'” said chairman of Universal Pictures Donna Langley. “The unparalleled combination of Danny’s innovative filmmaking and Daniel’s embodiment of 007 ensured we simply had to be partners in the next chapter of this iconic series.”

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More Film

  • James Bond Skyfall

    Universal Wins International Rights to James Bond 25

    Universal has won the rights to internationally distribute the upcoming Bond 25 film directed by Danny Boyle. Daniel Craig will return as 007 and Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge. The film will begin production December 3, and MGM will release the film in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019 […]

  • In 'That Summer,' the Stars of

    In 'That Summer,' the Stars of 'Grey Gardens' Look More Unhinged Than Ever

    Universal has won the rights to internationally distribute the upcoming Bond 25 film directed by Danny Boyle. Daniel Craig will return as 007 and Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge. The film will begin production December 3, and MGM will release the film in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019 […]

  • Alice Eve's Comedy 'Bees Make Honey'

    Film News Roundup: Alice Eve's Comedy 'Bees Make Honey' Set for July Release

    Universal has won the rights to internationally distribute the upcoming Bond 25 film directed by Danny Boyle. Daniel Craig will return as 007 and Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge. The film will begin production December 3, and MGM will release the film in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019 […]

  • China Appoints Wang Xiaohui as Film

    China Appoints Wang Xiaohui as Film Bureau Chief

    Universal has won the rights to internationally distribute the upcoming Bond 25 film directed by Danny Boyle. Daniel Craig will return as 007 and Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge. The film will begin production December 3, and MGM will release the film in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019 […]

  • Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment

    Morgan Freeman Pulled From Visa Marketing After Harassment Allegations

    Universal has won the rights to internationally distribute the upcoming Bond 25 film directed by Danny Boyle. Daniel Craig will return as 007 and Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge. The film will begin production December 3, and MGM will release the film in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019 […]

  • Boba Fett movie

    ‘Star Wars:’ A Boba Fett Movie Is in the Works

    Universal has won the rights to internationally distribute the upcoming Bond 25 film directed by Danny Boyle. Daniel Craig will return as 007 and Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge. The film will begin production December 3, and MGM will release the film in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad