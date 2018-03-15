You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Danny Boyle Confirms He’s Working on Bond 25

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Danny Boyle
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle has confirmed that he’s working on the next James Bond movie.

The filmmaker made the admission to Metro New York on Wednesday night at a special screening in New York of his new FX series “Trust.”

We are working on a script right now, he said when asked if he’s directing the next film in the franchise. And it all depends on that, really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.

MGM and Eon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Variety first reported that Boyle was high on MGM’s list to direct the pic. He has long been in MGM and Eon’s sights to board a Bond movie, dating back to 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre.”

Boyle also said in the interview that John Hodge is expanding on an idea for Bond 25. Hodge and Boyle previously collaborated on “Shallow Grave,” “Trainspotting,” “A Life Less Ordinary,” “The Beach,” “Trance,” and “T2 Trainspotting.”

“We’ve got an idea, John Hodge — the screenwriter — and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment,” Boyle said. “And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Daniel Craig is set to return to star in the new Bond movie.

Sam Mendes directed the previous two installments, which became the highest-grossing films in the series, with “Skyfall” hauling $1.1 billion globally and “Spectre” earning $880.7 million at the worldwide box office. Mendes said after the most recent Bond movie that he would not continue directing films in the 007 series.

More Film

  • Danny Boyle

    Danny Boyle Confirms He's Working on Bond 25

    “Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle has confirmed that he’s working on the next James Bond movie. The filmmaker made the admission to Metro New York on Wednesday night at a special screening in New York of his new FX series “Trust.” “We are working on a script right now,” he said when asked if he’s directing the […]

  • Miranda July

    Miranda July Sets Family Drama Movie With Plan B, Annapurna

    “Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle has confirmed that he’s working on the next James Bond movie. The filmmaker made the admission to Metro New York on Wednesday night at a special screening in New York of his new FX series “Trust.” “We are working on a script right now,” he said when asked if he’s directing the […]

  • DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 09: Tilda

    Doha Film Institute's Qumra Event Wraps Positively, Unfazed by Qatar Blockade

    “Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle has confirmed that he’s working on the next James Bond movie. The filmmaker made the admission to Metro New York on Wednesday night at a special screening in New York of his new FX series “Trust.” “We are working on a script right now,” he said when asked if he’s directing the […]

  • James Bond Spectre

    'Spectre' Assistant Director Injured During Filming Sues for $3.5 Million

    “Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle has confirmed that he’s working on the next James Bond movie. The filmmaker made the admission to Metro New York on Wednesday night at a special screening in New York of his new FX series “Trust.” “We are working on a script right now,” he said when asked if he’s directing the […]

  • A film still from Time Share

    Sundance-Winning Screenwriter-Producer Julio Chavezmontes Discusses 'Time Share'

    “Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle has confirmed that he’s working on the next James Bond movie. The filmmaker made the admission to Metro New York on Wednesday night at a special screening in New York of his new FX series “Trust.” “We are working on a script right now,” he said when asked if he’s directing the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad