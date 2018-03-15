Danny Boyle Confirms He’s Working on Bond 25

“Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle has confirmed that he’s working on the next James Bond movie.

The filmmaker made the admission to Metro New York on Wednesday night at a special screening in New York of his new FX series “Trust.”

“We are working on a script right now,” he said when asked if he’s directing the next film in the franchise. “And it all depends on that, really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.”