Bomb Cyclone Leads to Theater Closures, Concert Postponements, but Broadway Remains Open

A massive winter storm slammed the East Coast on Thursday, leading to movie theater closures, travel headaches for top media and entertainment figures, and concert postponements. On the Great White Way, however, the show will go on. All Broadway shows will play as scheduled on Thursday.

Others are taking more of a wait-and-see approach. AMC Theatres, the country’s largest exhibition chain, has closed several locations in the New York City, New Jersey, and Boston areas. It is also delaying the opening of certain multiplexes while it waits for snow to be cleared.

From coastal Virginia to New England, residents are digging out from blizzard conditions in what the media has dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” a pounding mixture of snow, cold, and wind gusts that is beating a path across the region. New York City is expected to get between six and eight inches of snow, while winds are expected to hit 50 mph to 60 mph, likely causing power outages.

The weather gods didn’t cooperate with awards season. There is growing concern that the blizzard will cause complications for East Coast-based movie and television stars hoping to make the trek to Los Angeles for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. JFK airport was closed on Thursday morning as snow began to accumulate, but was expected to reopen in the afternoon, and flights at La Guardia were temporarily suspended due to high winds.

The Globes isn’t the only looming transit mess. As a preemptive measure, FX Networks chartered a private plane on Wednesday from New York to Los Angeles so that Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell of “The Americans” and producer Nina Jacobson of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” would be able to make their Television Critics Association panels, as well as the awards show. They were originally supposed to fly out on Thursday.

Some events were pushed back as snow drifts grew larger. A viewing party for Samantha Brown’s new TV series “Places to Love” was postponed due to the weather while a tribute concert for AC/DC’s Malcolm Young that was supposed to take place at the Brooklyn Bowl was also moved.

New York is a major production hub, but shooting on several Big Apple-based programs is continuing despite the storm. Steiner Studios, where production of “Deception” and “Gotham” are taking place, remains open. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment did not revoke any permits, but most individual productions have made their own arrangements in terms of canceling outdoor shooting or moving craft services inside, a representative from the city said. Alternate side of the street parking is suspended, which could cause some problems for cast and crew.



