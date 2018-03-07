Bollywood-Style Archie Comics Movie in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

Archie Comics and Graphic India have announced plans to develop a Bollywood-style live action film based on the Archie Comics characters, Variety has learned exclusively.

The companies touted the production as the first international comic to be translated for Indian screens and said it is in the early stages with an official release date to be announced. The film will reimagine the classic characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, Reggie, Moose and Jughead with an Indian cast and will feature all the elements of the comic book series.

“We are supremely excited to partner with the great team at Graphic India to bring Archie and his friends to Bollywood,” said Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater. “Archie’s lasting and growing presence in India made this move the logical next step as our stellar library of characters continues to expand into other media. It’s a major moment for Archie and its fans around the world.”

Sharad Devarajan, co-founder and CEO of Graphic India, said, “Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead have been a source of inspiration for numerous Bollywood films over the years, and now it’s time to take them fully into Bollywood in an exciting new twist of a story that we have planned. These characters have held a special place in the hearts of Indians for decades and we have no doubt that the new Indian cast of Archie and the gang will be an exciting moment for the country.”

Archie Comics is seeing strong performance with The CW TV series “Riverdale,” which has aired for two seasons with KJ Apa in the role of Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, the series’ narrator.

The company also recently announced an upcoming Sabrina series for Netflix. Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion copies worldwide and are published in over 17 languages in over 55 countries.