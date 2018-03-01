You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Weinstein Co. Board Meeting With Ron Burkle and New York Attorney General

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Weinstein
CREDIT: BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The Weinstein Co. board is meeting this morning with suitors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, as the two sides restart negotiations toward a sale.

The meeting is taking place in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has taken on the task of trying to broker an agreement. The gathering is said to include chairman Bob Weinstein and board member Lance Maerov, with the third board member, Tarak Ben Ammar, available by phone. The Weinstein Co. was represented by its lawyers at a meeting with the attorney general last week.

The assembly marks an abrupt about-face from Sunday night, when the board voted unanimously to cut off talks with Burkle and Contreras-Sweet, claiming they were not acting in good faith. The negotiations to this point have been fraught with mistrust, and complicated by Schneiderman’s filing of a discrimination lawsuit against the company two weeks ago. Time is also running out, as the Weinstein Co. is expected to file for bankruptcy within two weeks, if a deal cannot be consummated.

Schneiderman has encouraged the two sides to reach an agreement that will include a $90 million fund for victims of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment. The attorney general has also objected to Burkle’s plan to name David Glasser, the COO under Harvey Weinstein, as the company’s new CEO.

If a deal is reached, it would spare the company from mass layoffs that are likely to come with a bankruptcy filing.

More Film

  • Danny Boyle Richard Curtis

    Universal Teams With Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis on Untitled Comedy

    The Weinstein Co. board is meeting this morning with suitors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, as the two sides restart negotiations toward a sale. The meeting is taking place in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has taken on the task of trying to broker an agreement. The gathering is said […]

  • Weinstein PBS Documentary

    TV Review: 'Weinstein,' a Documentary From Frontline and the BBC, on PBS

    The Weinstein Co. board is meeting this morning with suitors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, as the two sides restart negotiations toward a sale. The meeting is taking place in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has taken on the task of trying to broker an agreement. The gathering is said […]

  • Ben Platt

    Ben Platt Lands First Film Lead Post 'Dear Evan Hansen' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Weinstein Co. board is meeting this morning with suitors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, as the two sides restart negotiations toward a sale. The meeting is taking place in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has taken on the task of trying to broker an agreement. The gathering is said […]

  • Sasheen Littlefeather Oscars

    Oscar and Politics Over the Decades, From Marlon Brando to Jimmy Kimmel

    The Weinstein Co. board is meeting this morning with suitors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, as the two sides restart negotiations toward a sale. The meeting is taking place in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has taken on the task of trying to broker an agreement. The gathering is said […]

  • Charlize Theron San Francisco Film Festival

    Charlize Theron Selected for San Francisco Film Festival Tribute (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Weinstein Co. board is meeting this morning with suitors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, as the two sides restart negotiations toward a sale. The meeting is taking place in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has taken on the task of trying to broker an agreement. The gathering is said […]

  • Bob Weinstein

    Weinstein Co. Board Meeting With Ron Burkle and New York Attorney General

    The Weinstein Co. board is meeting this morning with suitors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, as the two sides restart negotiations toward a sale. The meeting is taking place in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has taken on the task of trying to broker an agreement. The gathering is said […]

  • BPM (Beats Per Minute)

    Cesar Awards Preview: Can Breakout Directors Beat Old-School Rivals?

    The Weinstein Co. board is meeting this morning with suitors Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, as the two sides restart negotiations toward a sale. The meeting is taking place in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has taken on the task of trying to broker an agreement. The gathering is said […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad