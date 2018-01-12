Bob Odenkirk to Star in Action-Thriller from ‘John Wick’ Writer

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk will produce and star in the action thriller “Nobody” for STXfilms.

Odenkirk will produce with producing partner Marc Provissiero through their Odenkirk-Provissiero along with Braden Aftergood.

Derek Kolstad, who wrote “John Wick,” is attached to write the screenplay about an ordinary man who comes to the defense of a woman being harassed by thugs, then learns later that one of the thugs is the brother of a drug kingpin and is out for vengeance.

Executive producers on the project are Kolstad, “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch, Chad Stahelski and Kelly McCormick of 87eleven. STX’s’Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee production.

Odenkirk is best known for portraying lawyer Saul Goodman on the AMC crime drama series “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul.” He’s currently starring in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” in which he portrays journalist Ben Bagdikian.

His other credits include “Nebraska,” “The Disaster Artist” as well as the upcoming comedy Flarsky. He’s repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham, LLP. Odenkirk-Provissiero is in development on the miniseries “Night of the Gun” and recently produced “W/Bob & David. “

STXfilms current slate includes “Molly’s Game” and “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy, LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.