‘Baby Driver’s’ Eiza Gonzalez, Michael Sheen, Sam Heughan Join Vin Diesel in ‘Bloodshot’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Baby Driver” breakout Eiza Gonzalez, Michael Sheen, and “Outlander” star Sam Heughan are in talks to join Vin Diesel in Sony’s “Bloodshot” based on the Valiant comic, sources confirmed to Variety.

The studio had already announced it would be moving forward with its five-film shared universe plan, based on the Valiant comic books “Harbinger” and “Bloodshot.”

“Bloodshot” is about a mortally wounded soldier resurrected with cutting-edge nanotechnology and tasked with rounding up superpowered outcasts known as “harbingers.” “Bloodshot” was created by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton in 1992. The project has a big franchise potential at Sony.

“Fast and the Furious'” Neal Moritz is producing alongside Valiant’s Dinesh Shamdasani.

Dave Wilson, who is “Deadpool” director Tim Miller’s partner at Blur Studios, is attached to helm. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (“Arrival”) is penning the screenplay.

Following her breakout role in “Baby Driver,” the studio had been searching for a potential franchise suited for Gonzalez. The rising star recently landed the female lead in “Kung Fury 2” starring Michael Fassbender. She will next appear in the Robert Zemeckis pic “The Women of Marwen” and Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel.”

Heughan has a huge fan base due to his role in the popular Starz series “Outlander.” He can be seen next in Lionsgate’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

Sheen has a handful of films bowing next year, including “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., and Gareth Evans’ “Apostle.”

Gonzalez is repped by CAA and Management 360. Sheen is repped by ICM Partners, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, Roxane Vacca, and attorney James Adams. Heughan is repped by UTA and and United Agents in the U.K.