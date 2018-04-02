Universal’s ‘Blockers’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

(L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE MANN and IKE BARINHOLTZ star in "Blockers," the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the "Pitch Perfect" series). When three parents discover their daughters' pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbe

Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Blockers” in this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv.

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $6.55 million through Sunday, April 1, for 1,074 national ad airings on 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 26-April 1. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) NBC, ESPN and Adult Swim were among the networks on which Universal spent heavily, while NBA basketball, “The Walking Dead” and “The Big Bang Theory” were among the specific programming the studio prioritized.

Behind “Blockers” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place,” which saw 993 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.01 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Ready Player One” (EMV: $4.83 million) and “Rampage” ($4.41 million), along with Lionsgate’s “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” ($3.61 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “A Quiet Place” has the best iSpot Attention Index (118) in the ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.55M – Blockers

Impressions: 386,193,483
Attention Score: 92.86
Attention Index: 100
National Airings: 1,074
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 40
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.1M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/08/18

$5.01M – A Quiet Place

Impressions: 299,114,236
Attention Score: 94.14
Attention Index: 118
National Airings: 993
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: AMC, Fox
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.12M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/25/18

$4.83M – Ready Player One

Impressions: 323,858,667
Attention Score: 90.02
Attention Index: 71
National Airings: 876
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 51
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $36.16M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$4.41M – Rampage

Impressions: 169,735,950
Attention Score: 92.18
Attention Index: 91
National Airings: 513
Networks: 46
Most Spend On: TBS, AMC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.67M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$3.61M – Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

Impressions: 256,226,102
Attention Score: 92.75
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 637
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: Fox, CBS
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.74M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 03/05/18

Note: Estimated TV spending for movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 3/26/2018 and 4/01/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

