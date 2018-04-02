Universal’s ‘Blockers’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Blockers” in this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv.

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $6.55 million through Sunday, April 1, for 1,074 national ad airings on 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 26-April 1. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) NBC, ESPN and Adult Swim were among the networks on which Universal spent heavily, while NBA basketball, “The Walking Dead” and “The Big Bang Theory” were among the specific programming the studio prioritized.

Behind “Blockers” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place,” which saw 993 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.01 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Ready Player One” (EMV: $4.83 million) and “Rampage” ($4.41 million), along with Lionsgate’s “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” ($3.61 million) round out the chart.

Related 'Ready Player One' Proves Steven Spielberg Can Still Deliver a Blockbuster 'Ready Player One' Impresses With $61.7 Million in China

Notably, “A Quiet Place” has the best iSpot Attention Index (118) in the ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).