You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bleecker Street Announces Release Dates, Including ‘Colette,’ ‘Papillon,’ ‘On Chesil Beach’

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.”

Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for her work.

On Chesil Beach,” which centers on a young couple from drastically different backgrounds marrying in the summer of 1962, premieres on May 18. Saoirse Ronan, Billy Howle, Anne-Marie Duff, Adrian Scarborough, Emily Watson, and Samuel West round out the cast.

Another Sundance acquisition, “Leave No Trace,” will open in limited release on June 29. Ben Foster and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie star as a father-daughter duo living off the grid until they are put into social services.

Papillon,” which the studio acquired at the Toronto International Film Festival, hits theaters on Aug. 24. The film follows Charlie Hunnam as a prisoner escaping with the help of a convicted counterfeiter, played by Rami Malek.

Starring Rosamund Pike and Dean Norris as CIA operatives, “Beirut” centers on a former U.S. diplomat, played by Jon Hamm, who must negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind in the midst of a civil war. It has been moved up to an April 11 national release.

The studio also dated “What They Had,” with Hilary Swank as a woman returning home to take care of her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) with her brother (Michael Shannon) for an Oct. 12 limited release.

More Film

  • Darren Criss The assassination of Gianni

    Why Laura Branigan's 'Gloria' Is the Perfect Song to an On-Screen Crime Scheme

    Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.” “Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for […]

  • Bleecker Street Announces Releases For 'Colette,'

    Bleecker Street Announces Release Dates, Including 'Colette,' 'Papillon,' 'On Chesil Beach'

    Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.” “Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for […]

  • Red Sparrow

    'Red Sparrow' Review Roundup: What the Critics Are Saying

    Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.” “Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for […]

  • Kaitlyn Dever Olivia Wilde Beanie Feldstein

    Olivia Wilde Sets Directorial Debut 'Booksmart' With Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.” “Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for […]

  • John Cusack

    Saban Films Saddles Up for Western 'Never Grow Old' in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.” “Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for […]

  • A Bad Moms Christmas

    'Bad Moms', 'Only the Brave' Take Two Top Spots on Disc Sales Charts

    Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.” “Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for […]

  • The Happy Prince

    Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Rupert Everett’s ‘The Happy Prince’

    Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.” “Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad