Bleecker Street Announces Release Dates, Including ‘Colette,’ ‘Papillon,’ ‘On Chesil Beach’

Bleecker Street has announced 2018 release dates for several of its upcoming films, including “On Chesil Beach,” “Colette,” and “Papillon.”

“Colette,” which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, bows on Sept. 21. The film, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, follows a woman ghostwriting successful novels for her husband while he takes credit for her work.

“On Chesil Beach,” which centers on a young couple from drastically different backgrounds marrying in the summer of 1962, premieres on May 18. Saoirse Ronan, Billy Howle, Anne-Marie Duff, Adrian Scarborough, Emily Watson, and Samuel West round out the cast.

Another Sundance acquisition, “Leave No Trace,” will open in limited release on June 29. Ben Foster and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie star as a father-daughter duo living off the grid until they are put into social services.

“Papillon,” which the studio acquired at the Toronto International Film Festival, hits theaters on Aug. 24. The film follows Charlie Hunnam as a prisoner escaping with the help of a convicted counterfeiter, played by Rami Malek.

Starring Rosamund Pike and Dean Norris as CIA operatives, “Beirut” centers on a former U.S. diplomat, played by Jon Hamm, who must negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind in the midst of a civil war. It has been moved up to an April 11 national release.

The studio also dated “What They Had,” with Hilary Swank as a woman returning home to take care of her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) with her brother (Michael Shannon) for an Oct. 12 limited release.