Blake Lively’s Thriller ‘Rhythm Section’ Indefinitely Suspends Production

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Blake Lively
CREDIT: James Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Production on Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” has been suspended indefinitely while the actress recovers from her hand injury.

“Hiatus on the production of ‘The Rhythm Section’ has been extended due to the hand injury Blake Lively sustained while filming an action sequence on the action thriller at the end of last year,” said producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of EON Productions in London, along with Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount Pictures.

The statement, which was released Monday, did not say when production will resume. Lively suffered the injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December, leading to a temporary suspension.

Paramount, which is handling worldwide distribution, has dated the thriller for a Feb. 22, 2019 release.

The Rhythm Section” is based on the first of Mark Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four British novels. Lively stars as the titular heroine, who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in an airplane crash after she finds out that it may not have been an accident.

Producers tapped “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Reed Morano in July to direct from a script by Burnell. Paramount acquired rights to “The Rhythm Section” in August.

Global Road, which changed its name from IM Global late last year, is financing the movie.

  • Blake Lively

    Blake Lively's Thriller 'Rhythm Section' Indefinitely Suspends Production

  • Woody Allen and Diane Keaton

    Diane Keaton Defends Woody Allen: 'I Continue to Believe Him'

  • Trevor Groth

    30West Hires Sundance Programming Director Trevor Groth

  • Virgil Williams

    'Mudbound' Writer Virgil Williams to Adapt Denzel Washington's 'A Journal for Jordan'

  • Roxanne Benjamin, one of the directors

    Magnet Releasing Nabs Roxanne Benjamin's 'Body at Brighton Rock' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Elisabeth Moss Her Smell

    Elisabeth Moss to Star as a Punk Rocker in Alex Ross Perry's 'Her Smell'

  • Nina Tassler Denise Di Novi

    Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi Launch New Studio PatMa Productions

