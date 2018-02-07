You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blake Lively’s ‘The Rhythm Section’ Will Resume Production in June

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Blake LivelyThe New York Premiere of 'Paint It Black' Presented by SVEDKA Vodka, New York, USA - 15 May 2017
Production on Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” will resume in June after the actress recovers from her hand injury.

Global Road Entertainment, which is financing and producing the movie, confirmed the resumption on Wednesday. Lively suffered the injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December, leading to a suspension of production.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of EON Productions in London, along with Global Road Entertainment and Paramount Pictures had announced on Jan. 29 that production had been suspended indefinitely while the actress recovered.

Paramount, which is handling worldwide distribution, has dated the thriller for a Feb. 22, 2019 release.

“The Rhythm Section” is based on the first of Mark Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four British novels. Lively stars as the titular heroine, who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in an airplane crash after she finds out that it may not have been an accident. Jude Law, Daniel Mays, and Raza Jaffrey are also starring.

Producers tapped “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Reed Morano in July to direct from a script by Burnell. Paramount acquired rights to “The Rhythm Section” in August. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

