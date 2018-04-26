Blake Jenner’s Film ‘Billy Boy’ Gets Release Date, Trailer (Watch)

Actor Blake Jenner makes his writing debut with the thriller “Billy Boy.”

The film follows a young boy named Billy Forsetti, played by Jenner, who spends his evenings committing crimes and stealing cars with his friends. But after one of his friends is found dead, Billy attempts to leave his dangerous life behind him. Melissa Benoist (“Supergirl”) stars as Billy’s girlfriend Jennifer who tries to help him change the course of his life.

“Billy Boy” will be released on June 15 in 10 markets and via video-on-demand.

The film also stars Grant Harvey, Nick Eversman, Nathaniel Stroud, Melissa Bolona, Greg Germann, Jim Beaver and Andre Royo.

Jenner and Benoist crowdfunded help pay for the movie. Jenner produced the film with Robert J. Ulrich, Mike Jenner and Cooper Ulrich. “Billy Boy” is directed by Bradley Buecker.

The pic reunites former “Glee” cast and crew members Jenner, Benoist, Robert J. Ulrich and Buecker.

Jenner previously appeared in “The Vanishing of Sidney Hall” and “The Edge of Seventeen.” He will next star in crime film “American Animals” with Evan Peters and Barry Keoghan.

See the list of 10 theater locations and the trailer for “Billy Boy” below.

Beverly Hills- Laemmle Music Hall

New Jersey – Center Cinemas at the Williams Center

Chicago – Cinemas Entertainment 10

Sacramento – State Theatre Modesto

Dallas- AMC Irving 10

Minneapolis- Emagine Lakeville

Houston- Windchimes Cinema 8

Cleveland- AMC Classic Solon 16

Phoenix- Silver Cinemas

Detroit- Emagine Royal Oak