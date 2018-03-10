‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Can’t Slow ‘Black Panther’ at Weekend Box Office

Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” is losing some of its magic at the U.S. box office.

Though Ava DuVernay’s fantasy adventure topped Friday’s box office, its fellow Disney title “Black Panther” looks to maintain its box office reign this weekend.

“A Wrinkle in Time” opened on Friday with $10.2 million, including $1.3 million in Thursday night previews, which is just below earlier estimates of $13 million. With a mixed critical response, the $100 million-plus budgeted film is slated to take in around $33 million in its weekend debut, though that number could change depending on Saturday and Sunday matinee grosses.

Based on Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic fantasy novel, “A Wrinkle in Time” stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The film, which received a B Cinemascore from audiences, follows a young girl (Reid), her step-brother (Deric McCabe), and a friend (Levi Miller) as they embark on a journey that spans time and space in search of her missing father.

Now in its fourth weekend, Marvel’s “Black Panther” grossed $10 million on Friday and looks to make $40 million-plus this weekend. In just 26 days, “Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Three other titles — “Gringo,” “The Hurricane Heist” and “The Strangers: Prey at Night” — opened Friday at about 2,400 sites.

Aviron Pictures’ “The Strangers: Prey at Night” took in $4 million on Friday and looks to stay consistent with estimates projecting $10 million this weekend. Directed by Johannes Roberts, the horror sequel to 2008’s “The Strangers” stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman.

Nash Edgerton’s “Gringo” grossed about $1.2 million on Friday, aiming for a weekend in the $2.5 million to $4.5 million range. The Amazon Studios and STX Films’ action comedy sees David Oyelowo as a business man who works for a company that had developed the “weed pill.” He is sent to Mexico to handle the manufacturing of the product, but while out partying, he ends up getting kidnapped by a drug cartel. The cast also includes Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, and Thandie Newton.

Entertainment Studio’s “The Hurricane Heist” is set to make landfall with a disastrous $3 million, which is a significant drop off initial assessments that leaned toward $7 million from a $35 million budget. The bank robbery thriller, directed by Rob Cohen, received a chilly 25% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Hurricane Heist” follows a band of tech hackers who plan to use a Category 5 hurricane to cover their tracks as they execute a $600 million heist. Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, and Ralph Ineson round out the cast.