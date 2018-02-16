‘Black Panther’ Fans Come Together at Thursday Night Previews With Parties, Costumes

Fans of the heavily anticipated “Black Panther” movie went all out for Thursday night preview showings.

After months of waiting for the theater release and setting a Twitter record with over five million tweets, moviegoers were finally able to watch “Black Panther.” Using the hashtag #WakandaCameToSlay, users flooded social media with posts showing off their fashion and parties for the premiere.

Attendees posed for pictures at the theater with groups of friends, many sporting traditional African garb to show support for the film which features the fictional nation of Wakanda, a futuristic, tech-savvy kingdom. Others made sure to note that they planned to see the film multiple times and would be posting after each viewing.

“Looking at the joy, the outfits, and the support #Black Panther is getting tonight is making me so happy!” one user said.

Two friends dressed as characters from 1988 Eddie Murphy movie “Coming to America.” Another user wrote, “Mans got the full King Jaffe Joffer fit. Suited and booted for ‘Black Panther.’”

One fan in Ghana wrote, “Loving the atmosphere here at Silverbird. So many people dressed up. It’s awesome. Excited for Black Panther. There’s an awesome procession going on as well.”

Many attended in groups and some women recreated the makeup seen on some of the characters in the Marvel film.

The @GrandLake Theater is absolutely electric for #BlackPanther.

