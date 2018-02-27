You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Becomes Third-Highest Marvel Cinematic Universe Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total to $316.2 million.

“Black Panther” has gone past “Iron Man 3” at $409 million and “Captain America” at $408 million to reach 22nd place on the all-time domestic chart, just behind “Wonder Woman” for the 21st slot. It will likely pass “Avengers: Age of Ultron” for the 13th spot at $459 million during the upcoming weekend and has a decent shot at matching “Avengers,” which is fifth on the list at $623 million.

“Black Panther,” directed by Ryan Coogler, has caught on with moviegoers this month in a way that few other titles have in Hollywood’s recent history — blowing past last month’s tracking that showed it would open in the $100 million-to-$120 million range. It opened with $235 million over Presidents Day weekend and then took in $111.7 million in its second weekend.

The third weekend of “Black Panther” could be the second- or third-best of all time. That list is headed by “The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million, followed by “Avatar” at $68.5 million, and “The Avengers” at $55.6 million.

Two new titles are opening this weekend — Fox’s Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller “Red Sparrow” and MGM’s re-imagined “Death Wish.” Recent tracking showed “Red Sparrow” with the brighter prospects in the $18 million-to-$25 range and “Death Wish” with about $14 million to $16 million.

More Film

  • Berlin’s Market Rocked, Yes, But Now

    International Newswire: Berlin’s Market Rocked, Yes, But Now Comes the Reality Check

    Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total […]

  • Boyd Holbrook The Thirst

    Boyd Holbrook in Talks to Write, Star in Thriller 'The Thirst' at Fox

    Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total […]

  • Ava DuVernay A Wrinkle in Time

    Ava DuVernay: 'A Wrinkle in Time' Is 'A Metaphor for What We Can All Do in Our Lives'

    Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total […]

  • Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Red Sparrow’ Nude Scenes Made Her More Secure in Wake of Photo Hack

    Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total […]

  • Netflix Eyeing Total of About 700

    Netflix Eyeing Total of About 700 Original Series, Movies in 2018

    Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total […]

  • Lionsgate Seeks Sale as It Struggles

    Lionsgate Courts Buyers as It Struggles to Compete With Industry Heavyweights

    Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total […]

  • Lewis Gilbert Dead

    Lewis Gilbert, Director of 'Alfie' and Three James Bond Films, Dies at 97

    Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad