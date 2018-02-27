‘Black Panther’ Becomes Third-Highest Marvel Cinematic Universe Release

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the third-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time domestically, behind only “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

“Black Panther” took in $8.1 million on Monday, lifting its domestic total to a sensational $411.7 after only 11 days. Its international gross on Monday was $10.9 million, lifting that total to $316.2 million.

“Black Panther” has gone past “Iron Man 3” at $409 million and “Captain America” at $408 million to reach 22nd place on the all-time domestic chart, just behind “Wonder Woman” for the 21st slot. It will likely pass “Avengers: Age of Ultron” for the 13th spot at $459 million during the upcoming weekend and has a decent shot at matching “Avengers,” which is fifth on the list at $623 million.

“Black Panther,” directed by Ryan Coogler, has caught on with moviegoers this month in a way that few other titles have in Hollywood’s recent history — blowing past last month’s tracking that showed it would open in the $100 million-to-$120 million range. It opened with $235 million over Presidents Day weekend and then took in $111.7 million in its second weekend.

The third weekend of “Black Panther” could be the second- or third-best of all time. That list is headed by “The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million, followed by “Avatar” at $68.5 million, and “The Avengers” at $55.6 million.

Two new titles are opening this weekend — Fox’s Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller “Red Sparrow” and MGM’s re-imagined “Death Wish.” Recent tracking showed “Red Sparrow” with the brighter prospects in the $18 million-to-$25 range and “Death Wish” with about $14 million to $16 million.