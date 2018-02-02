Facebook Shuts Down ‘Black Panther’ Troll Group

Social media giant has taken action against a group who aimed to sabotage the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for “Black Panther.”

has removed the Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys page, which was led by a professed member of the alt-right. The group created a Facebook event called “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes” with the intention of falsely deflating the movie score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes as revenge for the perceived slights against fans of DC films due to their low scores. Before it was taken down, the event had over 4,000 Facebook users who indicated they were either “interested” or “going.”

The event’s description read, “Given the massive success of the audience review rigging on the Rotten Tomatoes site for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and due to the sudden rise in those disgruntled with Disney business practices among other factors especially due to the corporate manipulations which created falsified bad press for the DCEU, I feel that it’s time to strike back at all those under Disney and bring down the house of mouse’s actions for paying off the critics that hurt DC Comics on film and for other parties affected by them. I’ll be making events like this for Infinity War and the Netflix shows etc so we can rally together to truly make a difference. Share this with your friends and all potential sympathizers.”

Both Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores have become a matter of debate lately. Some movie studios have charged that low critics’ scores have unduly affected box office, while possibly manipulated audience scores like the divide between the 92% critic rating and 45% audience rating for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have raised questions regarding the accuracy of the site’s ratings.

“Black Panther” opens in theaters on February 16.