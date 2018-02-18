You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Pounces on $169 Million in International Box Office

Dave McNary

Disney-Marvel’s superhero tentpole “Black Panther” has launched with a massive $169 million in about 70% of international markets.

The opening gave “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the king of a mythical African nation, a worldwide total of $361 million through Sunday. South Korea led the way with $25.3 million, representing the fifth biggest launch of a Western title in that market — ahead of ahead of “Dr. Strange” and “Thor: Ragnarok” and already topping the entire runs of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Ant-Man.”

In the U.K./Ireland, “Black Panther” took in $24.8 million and is the second-highest opening for a Marvel title, behind only “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” It has already overtaken the entire run of “Justice League,” “Captain America,” “Thor” and “Iron Man” and broke the record for highest grossing February opening weekend of all time.

Mexico was the third-largest market with $9.6 million, followed by Brazil with $9.4 million, Australia with $9.2 million, France with $7.7 million, Indonesia with $6.5 million and Germany with $6.2 million.

The Netherlands posted the highest grossing day ever for a superhero film and the highest grossing February opening weekend ever. “Black Panther” opened in first in nearly all markets, except for Austria, Germany, Italy, Poland, Bosnia, Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia.

In Africa, “Black Panther “set records with the biggest opening weekend of all time in both East Africa and West Africa. In South Africa, it was the highest grossing Saturday ever in industry history.

The “Black Panther” opening weekend has already exceeded the entire run of “Guardians of the Galaxy” in Hong Kong, India, Korea, Malaysia, The Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand. It posted the highest grossing February opening of all-time in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Panama and Paraguay.

“Black Panther” will open in Russia on Feb 22, Japan on March 1 and China on March 9.

“Black Panther” is the second biggest international opening of 2018. Universal’s international opening of “Fifty Shades Freed” took in $98.1 million in 57 markets last weekend, which had been the best international launch of the year but Raman Hui’s family-friendly adventure, “Monster Hunt 2” earned a stunning $190 million to top the China box office over the first three days of the Chinese New Year holidays.

