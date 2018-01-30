‘Black Panther’ First Reactions: ‘I Never Wanted This Movie to End’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest entry, “Black Panther,” had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles and critics’ early reactions are already rolling in.

With full reviews embargoed until Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., film fans were quick to share their thoughts on the Chadwick Boseman-starrer.

See some of the first reactions below:

Jen Yamato of the Los Angeles Times calls it “incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The [first] MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN.”

Steven Weintraub of Collider wrote that he was “very impressed with the story and filmmaking. [Michael B. Jordan] absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki.”

Peter Sciretta of SlashFilm said that ‘Black Panther’ “looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date” and called it “Marvels (sic) most political movie.” Sciretta predicted that the film will receive be nominated for costume, art, and production design awards.

Angie J. Han of Mashable said that she “never wanted this movie to end…Solid action, smart story, tons of personality…[Director Ryan] Coogler has done it again.”

Kyle Buchanan of New York Magazine/Vulture wrote that “the MVP of ‘Black Panther’ is Letitia Wright’s hilarious, ebullient Shuri.”

Erik Davis of Fandango said that ‘Black Panther’ is the “James Bond of the MCU…It’s bold, beautiful & intense, but there’s a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done…The best part of ‘Black Panther’ is how it unravels this deeply emotional & complex story about family ties and protecting your tribe.”

