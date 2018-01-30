‘Black Panther’ First Reactions: ‘I Never Wanted This Movie to End’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest entry, “Black Panther,” had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles and critics’ early reactions are already rolling in.

With full reviews embargoed until Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., film fans were quick to share their thoughts on the Chadwick Boseman-starrer.

See some of the first reactions below:

Jen Yamato of the Los Angeles Times calls it “incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The [first] MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN.”

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

Steven Weintraub of Collider wrote that he was “very impressed with the story and filmmaking. [Michael B. Jordan] absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki.”

#marvel does it again with 'Black Panther'. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

Peter Sciretta of SlashFilm said that ‘Black Panther’ “looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date” and called it “Marvels (sic) most political movie.” Sciretta predicted that the film will receive be nominated for costume, art, and production design awards.

Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a “single take/shot.” If this movie isn’t nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018

Angie J. Han of Mashable said that she “never wanted this movie to end…Solid action, smart story, tons of personality…[Director Ryan] Coogler has done it again.”

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018

Kyle Buchanan of New York Magazine/Vulture wrote that “the MVP of ‘Black Panther’ is Letitia Wright’s hilarious, ebullient Shuri.”

The MVP of #BlackPanther is Letitia Wright's hilarious, ebullient Shuri. I want a Shuri supercut, I want a Shuri spinoff, I want a capsule collection of Shuri sportswear at Opening Ceremony, and I want these things now! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 30, 2018

A gay man's guide to BLACK PANTHER: This movie has more shirtless wrestling than RIVERDALE and more tear-stained cheeks than a Julianne Moore clip reel — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 30, 2018

Erik Davis of Fandango said that ‘Black Panther’ is the “James Bond of the MCU…It’s bold, beautiful & intense, but there’s a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done…The best part of ‘Black Panther’ is how it unravels this deeply emotional & complex story about family ties and protecting your tribe.”

#BlackPanther is exceptional – the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie – it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018

The best part of #BlackPanther is how it unravels this deeply emotional & complex story about family ties & protecting your tribe. While lots will tout Michael B. Jordan as the stand-out, my favs were Danai Gurira & especially BP's lil sis, Letitia Wright pic.twitter.com/VSEwa98BnI — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018