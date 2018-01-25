‘Black Panther’ Punching to Massive $100 Million-Plus Opening

Black Panther
Black Panther” is ready to pounce.

The Marvel-Disney tentpole is heading for a North American opening in the $100 million to $120 million range for the four-day Presidents Day weekend, early tracking showed on Thursday.

That would be a similar range to the two most recent Marvel entries — “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which launched to $117 million in its opening weekend in July, and “Thor: Ragnarok,” which debuted with $122 million on the second weekend of  November. Tracking showed total awareness of “Black Panther” at 83%, unaided awareness at 35%, and definite interest at 56%.

Advance ticket sales for “Black Panther” set a new record earlier this month for Fandango as the top seller among Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the first 24 hours, topping “Captain America: Civil War.”

Chadwick Boseman stars as T’Challa, who takes over as the king of Wakanda after his father T’Chaka is killed, as shown in “Captain America: Civil War.” The film also stars Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Michael B. Jordan. Ryan Coogler directed the movie from a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

“Black Panther” is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Captain America: Civil War” opened in May of 2016, and is the 15th-highest worldwide grosser, with $1.15 billion. “Thor: Ragnarok” hauled $851 million worldwide.

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Punching to Massive $100 Million-Plus Opening

  • Warren Miller Dead

    Warren Miller, Pioneering Ski Filmmaker, Dies at 93

  • Sky's Move Into Original Film in

    Sky's Move Into Original Film in the U.K. May Expand to Other Markets

  • Gabriela Tagliavini

    Gabriela Tagliavini to Direct Ambi Comedy 'The Devil May Care'

  • Sundance: Saban Films Picks Up 'Lizzie'

    Sundance: Saban Films Picks Up 'Lizzie' With Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart

  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

    ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Title, First-Look Photo Revealed

  • Oscar-winning Us Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman Poses

    Charlie Kaufman to Adapt 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' for Netflix

