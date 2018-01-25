‘Black Panther’ Punching to Massive $100 Million-Plus Opening

“Black Panther” is ready to pounce.

The Marvel-Disney tentpole is heading for a North American opening in the $100 million to $120 million range for the four-day Presidents Day weekend, early tracking showed on Thursday.

That would be a similar range to the two most recent Marvel entries — “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which launched to $117 million in its opening weekend in July, and “Thor: Ragnarok,” which debuted with $122 million on the second weekend of November. Tracking showed total awareness of “Black Panther” at 83%, unaided awareness at 35%, and definite interest at 56%.

Advance ticket sales for “Black Panther” set a new record earlier this month for Fandango as the top seller among Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the first 24 hours, topping “Captain America: Civil War.”

Chadwick Boseman stars as T’Challa, who takes over as the king of Wakanda after his father T’Chaka is killed, as shown in “Captain America: Civil War.” The film also stars Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Michael B. Jordan. Ryan Coogler directed the movie from a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

“Black Panther” is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Captain America: Civil War” opened in May of 2016, and is the 15th-highest worldwide grosser, with $1.15 billion. “Thor: Ragnarok” hauled $851 million worldwide.