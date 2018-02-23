You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: 'Black Panther' Becomes Highest-Grossing MCU Film in First Week

Dave McNary

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” continues its torrid pace, taking in $292 million in North America — the highest first-week haul for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title.

That’s $22 million more than “The Avengers” grossed in its first week in 2012. “Black Panther” earned $14.3 million on Thursday, or nearly $2 million more than “The Avengers.” It has also made $228 million internationally, led by the U.K. with $31.9 million, for a $520 million worldwide total as the must-see tentpole heads into its second weekend.

Disney noted on Friday that Marvel comparative titles have declined on average of 53% domestically, with the exception of “The Avengers,” which only dropped 45%. Applying those drop-offs to “Black Panther,” which opened with a $202 million Friday-Sunday, would indicate a second weekend somewhere in the $83 million to $95 million range. “Deadpool” and “Captain America: Civil War” each fell 53%, and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” declined by 52%.

“Avengers” dropped by 45% to $103 million, the third-highest second weekend of all time. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is tops that list, declining 40% to $149 million, while “Jurassic World” slid 49% to $106.6 million.

“Black Panther” has helped pull the 2018 domestic box office up by 7.2% to $1.69 billion as of Feb. 21, according to comScore.

Three new releases are opening this weekend in North America: New Line’s R-rated comedy “Game Night,” Paramount’s sci-fi thriller “Annihilation,” and Orion’s romancer “Every Day.” “Game Night” took in $1 million in previews Thursday night, edging “Annihilation,” which reeled in $900,000.

