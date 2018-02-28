‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Toy Story 3’ at U.S. Box Office

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has remained red-hot at the North American box office, taking in $10.1 million at 4,020 locations on its 12th day of release to become the 20th-highest grosser of all time, with $421.8 million.

Tuesday’s take pushed “Black Panther” past “Wonder Woman” (at $412.6 million) and “Toy Story 3” (at $415 million) on the domestic list. It’s now $1 million behind “The Lion King” for the 19th spot.

Tuesday’s international take was also $10.1 million, lifting the tentpole’s overseas total to $326.3 million and the worldwide haul to $748.1 million. “Black Panther” is already 86th on that list, having surpassed “Suicide Squad” ($746.8 million) and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” ($747.9 million). The U.K. is the top foreign market with $43.1 million, followed by South Korea with $37.6 million.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, has resonated with moviegoers in a way that few other titles have in Hollywood’s recent history — blowing past last month’s tracking that showed it would open domestically in the $100 million-to-$120 million range. Instead, it launched with $235 million on Presidents Day weekend and followed with $111.7 million in its second frame.

“Black Panther” is heading for between $55 million and $75 million in North America to dominate the box office again in its third weekend. If the estimates hold, the third frame of “Black Panther” could be the second or third-best of all time. That list is currently headed by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million, followed by “Avatar” at $68.5 million and “The Avengers” at $55.6 million.

“Black Panther” could become one of only 10 movies to cross the $500 million domestic mark by the end of the upcoming weekend. Two new R-rated thrillers are opening this weekend: Fox’s Jennifer Lawrence spy saga “Red Sparrow” and MGM’s re-imagined “Death Wish.” Recent tracking placed “Red Sparrow” in the $15 million-to-$19 million range and “Death Wish” with about $14 million to $16 million.