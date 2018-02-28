You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Toy Story 3’ at U.S. Box Office

Dave McNary

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has remained red-hot at the North American box office, taking in $10.1 million at 4,020 locations on its 12th day of release to become the 20th-highest grosser of all time, with $421.8 million.

Tuesday’s take pushed “Black Panther” past “Wonder Woman” (at $412.6 million) and “Toy Story 3” (at $415 million) on the domestic list. It’s now $1 million behind “The Lion King” for the 19th spot.

Tuesday’s international take was also $10.1 million, lifting the tentpole’s overseas total to $326.3 million and the worldwide haul to $748.1 million. “Black Panther” is already 86th on that list, having surpassed “Suicide Squad” ($746.8 million) and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” ($747.9 million). The U.K. is the top foreign market with $43.1 million, followed by South Korea with $37.6 million.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, has resonated with moviegoers in a way that few other titles have in Hollywood’s recent history — blowing past last month’s tracking that showed it would open domestically in the $100 million-to-$120 million range. Instead, it launched with $235 million on Presidents Day weekend and followed with $111.7 million in its second frame.

“Black Panther” is heading for between $55 million and $75 million in North America to dominate the box office again in its third weekend. If the estimates hold, the third frame of “Black Panther” could be the second or third-best of all time. That list is currently headed by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million, followed by “Avatar” at $68.5 million and “The Avengers” at $55.6 million.

“Black Panther” could become one of only 10 movies to cross the $500 million domestic mark by the end of the upcoming weekend. Two new R-rated thrillers are opening this weekend: Fox’s Jennifer Lawrence spy saga “Red Sparrow” and MGM’s re-imagined “Death Wish.” Recent tracking placed “Red Sparrow” in the $15 million-to-$19 million range and “Death Wish” with about $14 million to $16 million.

    Chris Hemsworth Eyes 'Men in Black' Spinoff

    Spirit Awards Keep Independent Streak

    French Stars, Executives Back Gender-Equality Initiative

    Tilda Swinton Joins Doha's Qumra Masters Lineup

    'Shape of Water' Writer Vanessa Taylor Boards Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy'

    Oscar Wilde Awards Founder Pushes for Creative Ties Between Hollywood and Ireland

