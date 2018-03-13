You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Powers Past ‘Dark Knight Rises’ at Worldwide Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Panther
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutters

Marvel-Disney’s “Black Panther” has topped “The Dark Knight Rises” to become the 20th-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, grossing $1.09 billion in less than a month of release.

Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark on March 10. It trails “Transformers: Age of Extinction” by less than $1 million for 19th place and “Skyfall” by $5 million for 18th place.

Monday’s results included $4 million in North America — raising the tentpole’s total to $565.7 million — and $9.9 internationally, to lift that haul to $528 million. China, the final foreign market where “Black Panther” debuted, is the top international grosser with $72.2 million in its first four days, followed by the U.K. with $56.2 million, South Korea with $42.5 million, Brazil with $30.1 million, and Australia with $26.2 million.

“Black Panther” took in a 53% market share in China and represented the fourth-highest opening of a Marvel Cinematic Universe title. It launched 16% ahead of Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” and is the year’s biggest opening of a Western title in China.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, easily won its fourth weekend at the domestic box office with $40.8 million as it declined only 38% and topped Disney’s launch of “A Wrinkle in Time” by nearly $8 million, in what was the third-highest fourth weekend of all time. It will face competition this weekend from the openings of Warner Bros.’ “Tomb Raider,” starring Alicia Vikander, and Fox’s gay teen romance “Love, Simon.”

More Film

  • Paul FeigVariety Inclusion Summit, Los Angeles,

    Paul Feig Adds Inclusion Rider in Feigco Entertainment Productions

    Marvel-Disney’s “Black Panther” has topped “The Dark Knight Rises” to become the 20th-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, grossing $1.09 billion in less than a month of release. “Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark on March 10. It trails “Transformers: Age of Extinction” by less than $1 […]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Powers Past 'Dark Knight Rises' at Worldwide Box Office

    Marvel-Disney’s “Black Panther” has topped “The Dark Knight Rises” to become the 20th-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, grossing $1.09 billion in less than a month of release. “Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark on March 10. It trails “Transformers: Age of Extinction” by less than $1 […]

  • 'Tomb Raider' film premiere

    'Tomb Raider' Writer on Alicia Vikander Reboot: 'We Focus More on Lara Kicking Ass'

    Marvel-Disney’s “Black Panther” has topped “The Dark Knight Rises” to become the 20th-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, grossing $1.09 billion in less than a month of release. “Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark on March 10. It trails “Transformers: Age of Extinction” by less than $1 […]

  • Black Veil BridesVans Warped Tour, Pomona,

    Warped Tour's Final Run to Be Filmed for Four-Part Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marvel-Disney’s “Black Panther” has topped “The Dark Knight Rises” to become the 20th-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, grossing $1.09 billion in less than a month of release. “Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark on March 10. It trails “Transformers: Age of Extinction” by less than $1 […]

  • Vatican Releases Wim Wenders' Pope Francis

    Vatican Releases Wim Wenders' Pope Francis Documentary Trailer (Watch)

    Marvel-Disney’s “Black Panther” has topped “The Dark Knight Rises” to become the 20th-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, grossing $1.09 billion in less than a month of release. “Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark on March 10. It trails “Transformers: Age of Extinction” by less than $1 […]

  • Lasso Fintage House

    Fintage House Buys Lasso Group to Expand in Online Rights Collections (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marvel-Disney’s “Black Panther” has topped “The Dark Knight Rises” to become the 20th-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, grossing $1.09 billion in less than a month of release. “Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark on March 10. It trails “Transformers: Age of Extinction” by less than $1 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad