‘Black Panther’ Powers Past ‘Dark Knight Rises’ at Worldwide Box Office

Marvel-Disney’s “Black Panther” has topped “The Dark Knight Rises” to become the 20th-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, grossing $1.09 billion in less than a month of release.

“Black Panther” became the 33rd film to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark on March 10. It trails “Transformers: Age of Extinction” by less than $1 million for 19th place and “Skyfall” by $5 million for 18th place.

Monday’s results included $4 million in North America — raising the tentpole’s total to $565.7 million — and $9.9 internationally, to lift that haul to $528 million. China, the final foreign market where “Black Panther” debuted, is the top international grosser with $72.2 million in its first four days, followed by the U.K. with $56.2 million, South Korea with $42.5 million, Brazil with $30.1 million, and Australia with $26.2 million.

“Black Panther” took in a 53% market share in China and represented the fourth-highest opening of a Marvel Cinematic Universe title. It launched 16% ahead of Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” and is the year’s biggest opening of a Western title in China.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, easily won its fourth weekend at the domestic box office with $40.8 million as it declined only 38% and topped Disney’s launch of “A Wrinkle in Time” by nearly $8 million, in what was the third-highest fourth weekend of all time. It will face competition this weekend from the openings of Warner Bros.’ “Tomb Raider,” starring Alicia Vikander, and Fox’s gay teen romance “Love, Simon.”