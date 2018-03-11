Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Tops ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ in Disney-Dominant Weekend

“Black Panther” remained superheroic in its fourth weekend at the North American box office with $41.1 million at 3,942 locations, easily topping the opening weekend of fantasy-adventure “A Wrinkle in Time” with $33.5 million at 3,980 sites, estimates showed Sunday.

What had been pegged as a close contest among Disney titles for first place turned into a relatively easy victory for “Black Panther.” The Marvel title generated the third-highest fourth weekend of all time, trailing only “Avatar” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” With $562 million in 24 days, “Black Panther” is now the seventh-highest domestic grosser of all time.

“A Wrinkle in Time” opened in line with Disney’s projections, which were slightly lower than the industry consensus. Critics were mostly unimpressed with a 42% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences gave “Wrinkle” a B CinemaScore. The $100 million-plus budgeted film is depending on family audiences to support the film in the coming weeks to push it into profitability.

Based on Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic fantasy novel, “A Wrinkle in Time” stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The film follows a young girl (Reid), her step-brother (Deric McCabe), and a friend (Levi Miller) as they embark on a journey that spans time and space in search of her missing father.

