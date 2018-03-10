‘Black Panther’ Crosses $1 Billion at Global Box Office

Marvel’s “Black Panther” continues to climb box office charts, passing the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just 26 days.

The Ryan Coogler tentpole is the 33rd movie to gross $1 billion. It’s the 16th Disney film to reach this milestone, and the fifth Marvel film to do so — joining the ranks of “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Iron Man 3,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

“Black Panther” has grossed $521 million domestically, making it the ninth-highest release of all time. In its fourth weekend, “Black Panther” is heading for a $37 million-plus weekend, which would make it the No. 2 superhero release of all time over “The Dark Knight’s” $535 million.

It would also give “Black Panther” the third-highest fourth weekend of all time, taking the title from “The Avengers” with $36.7 million. “Avatar” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” currently hold the one and two spots, with $50.3 million and $42.4 million respectively. A 44% drop for the tentpole’s fourth weekend would be on par with its third weekend decline of 41%.

Internationally, “Black Panther” is aiming for the $500 million mark this weekend, thanks to a strong debut in China, where it opened with $20 million in its first day.

More to come…