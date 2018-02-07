You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Fandango Presales Outpace All Other First-Quarter Movies

Dave McNary

Black Panther
Online ticketing service Fandango is reporting that presales for Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” are now outpacing advance sales for all other first-quarter releases in the company’s 18-year history.

Fandango reported Wednesday that at the same point in the sales cycle, “Black Panther” is on track to pass 2012’s “The Hunger Games” and 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast.” The tentpole, starring Chadwick Boseman, is also pacing to be Fandango’s top preseller among all superhero titles. It hits theaters on Feb. 16.

“It’s not just a superhero movie, it’s a ground-breaking cultural event,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “It is hands-down the first major movie event of 2018, and the ecstatic reviews are fueling even greater anticipation. We’re also seeing increased interest from larger groups of ticket-buyers looking to celebrate next weekend’s historic release.”

The most recent tracking released on Feb. 1 showed “Black Panther” heading for as much as $150 million in its North American opening on the four-day Presidents Day weekend. The film could break the Presidents Day weekend record of $152 million, set in 2016 by “Deadpool.” It will easily top the second-highest debut for the four-day holiday, set in 2015 when “Fifty Shades of Grey” launched with $93 million.

The newest Fandango survey showed total awareness of “Black Panther” at 88%, unaided awareness at 43%, and definite interest at 57%. Boseman stars as T’Challa, who takes over as the king of Wakanda after his father T’Chaka is killed. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira. Ryan Coogler directed the movie from a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

    How 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' Pulled Off Daring Helicopter Stunts (Watch)

    Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' to Close SXSW Festival

    Jill Santopolo's Romantic Novel 'The Light We Lost' in Development as a Movie

    Armie Hammer Set to Star in Untitled Annapurna Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

    UTA Taps Lyndsay Harding as Chief Financial Officer

    'Black Panther's' Letitia Wright on Bonding With Chadwick Boseman and if She'll Play a Superhero

    Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich Team Up for 'After the Wedding' Remake

