‘It’ Star Bill Skarsgard and Maika Monroe to Lead ‘Villains’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Bill Skarsgard and Maika Monroe
“It” star Bill Skarsgard and “It Follows” star Maika Monroe are set to lead the Realm’s “Villians,” which Dan Berk and Robert Olsen will direct.

Tim and Trevor White are writing and producing for Star Thrower Entertainment, along with production head Allan Mandelbaum. Garrick Dion is producing for the Realm, a subsidiary of BRON, and BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth are executive producing. Rick Rickertsen and Mary Solomon are co-producing. Endeavor Content is representing North American rights.

The story follows a pair of amateur criminals who, after breaking into a suburban home, stumble upon a dark secret and two sadistic homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out.

Skarsgard is best known for his role as the infamous Pennywise in the smash hit “It.” He also recently starred in the Sundance breakthrough “Assassination Nation,” directed by Sam Levinson and produced by BRON. Along with “It Follows,” Monroe starred in Elijah Bynum’s “Hot Summer Nights” alongside Timothee Chalamet and will next be seen in “The Widow” alongside Chloe Grace Moretz and Isabelle Huppert.

Berk and Olsen previously wrote, produced and directed “Body” for Oscilloscope Laboratories, and directed “The Stakelander,” a sequel to Jim Mickle’s “Stake Land.”

Both Skarsgard and Monroe are repped by WME.

