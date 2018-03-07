William Hurt Breaks Leg; Bill Pullman Subs in ‘The Coldest Game’ (EXCLUSIVE)

William Hurt has broken his leg days into filming “The Coldest Game” in Poland, with Bill Pullman called in to take over the Oscar-winning actor’s role in the Cold War thriller.

The accident occurred off set two weeks ago, just as production was getting underway in Warsaw. Hurt was making his way to his accommodation after shooting when he slipped and fell, breaking his leg, a source close to Hurt told Variety. The actor has since had surgery and is currently convalescing in Poland.

Pullman was available and liked the script, and given that the changeover happened so early in the production, extensive re-shoots have not been needed. “The Coldest Game” is Polish-produced but English-language, with an eye on international markets.

Pullman plays Joshua Mansky, a forgotten genius and chess master during the height of the Cold War. The film follows events leading up to an era-defining chess match between Mansky and a Russian chess master that takes place in the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, against a backdrop of geopolitical high tension.

Warsaw-based Watchout Studio, which made “Gods” and “The Art of Love,” is producing, and said in a statement: “Watchout Studio alongside producer Daniel Baur from K5 with the support of ICM Partners were able to re-cast the lead role with Bill Pullman at short notice and to adjust the shooting schedule accordingly. Thanks [to] the whole team’s commitment, after merely [a] three-day break, the shooting has resumed in accordance with the original schedule.”

Pullman joins an international cast that includes Lotte Verbeek (“Outlander”), Corey Johnson (“Captain Phillips”), Aleksey Serebryakov (“Leviathan”), Robert Więckiewicz (“The Mighty Angel”), Allan Starski (“Schindler’s List”), and Paweł Edelman (“The Pianist”).

Lukasz Kosmicki is helming the picture. He paid tribute to Hurt in a statement: “I would like to wholeheartedly thank William Hurt for believing in the story we decided to tell. We wish him health and a speedy recovery.”

He also said Pullman had stepped seamlessly into the role: “He is a versatile actor with an impressive resume, who has already brilliantly brought to life the character of Joshua Mansky.”

The film is scheduled for a 2019 release.