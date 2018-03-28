You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bill Nighy, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel Join Lone Scherfig’s New York Restaurant Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Bill Nighy, Caleb Landry Jones and Jay Baruchel have joined Andrea Riseborough, Tahar Rahim and Zoe Kazan in director Lone Scherfig’s untitled New York restaurant project.

Principal photography started in Toronto on March 23. The film will also shoot in Copenhagen and New York City.

The film, unofficially titled “Secrets From the Russian Tea Room,” takes place in the heart of New York City at an opulent Russian restaurant, owned by Nighy’s character. Jones portrays a young man in desperate need of a job, while Baruchel will play a lawyer with high ethics but low self-esteem.

HanWay Films has acquired worldwide sales and distribution rights backed by Ingenious Media and Apollo Media. Entertainment One will distribute the film in Canada and SF Studios in Scandinavia.

Nighy collaborated with Scherfig in “Their Finest” and Jones starred in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Kazan is playing a mother looking to avoid her abusive cop husband, and Riseborough is a shy ER Nurse who has found her calling running an eclectic therapy group “Forgiveness.” Rahim plays an ex-con who is manager of the restaurant.

Malene Blenkov (“Backstabbing For Beginners”) is producing the film for Creative Alliance and Canada’s Strada Films, in co production with France’s D’Artagnan, Germany’s Nadcon and Sweden’s Unlimited Stories. It is financed with the support of the Danish Film Institute and Telefilm Canada, DR, Copenhagen Film Fund, the Swedish Film Institute, Film Väst, SF Studios, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, ARTE Grand Accord/WDR, Entertainment One and Ingenious Senior Film Fund.

Scherfig is a Danish director whose credits include “Their Finest,” “One Day” and “An Education,” which was nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award. The news was first reported by Deadline.

