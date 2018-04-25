Poll: Which Summer Tentpole Are You Most Excited to See?

The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang.

It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) that will hit theaters this summer.

First to follow “Avengers”: “Deadpool 2.” The first movie starring the merc with a mouth shattered records for an R-rated movie, and Ryan Reynolds is returning for its follow-up on May 18, joined by Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Just a week after the “Deadpool” sequel, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will fly into theaters on May 25, starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, joined by Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson.

“Ocean’s 8” is also sure to make a big splash when it debuts June 8, with a stellar cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Rihanna. That same month, Disney/Pixar’s beloved “The Incredibles” will be getting its sequel, with the Parr family returning to theaters.

And of course, there’s no forgetting “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the sequel to 2015’s mega-hit that sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to star. That movie stomps into theaters June 22.

Which summer tentpole — after “Avengers: Infinity War” — are you most excited to see? Weigh in below!