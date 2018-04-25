You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Poll: Which Summer Tentpole Are You Most Excited to See?

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deadpool 2 Ocean's 8
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox/Warner Bros.

The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang.

It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) that will hit theaters this summer.

First to follow “Avengers”: “Deadpool 2.” The first movie starring the merc with a mouth shattered records for an R-rated movie, and Ryan Reynolds is returning for its follow-up on May 18, joined by Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Just a week after the “Deadpool” sequel, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will fly into theaters on May 25, starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, joined by Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson.

“Ocean’s 8” is also sure to make a big splash when it debuts June 8, with a stellar cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Rihanna. That same month, Disney/Pixar’s beloved “The Incredibles” will be getting its sequel, with the Parr family returning to theaters.

And of course, there’s no forgetting “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the sequel to 2015’s mega-hit that sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to star. That movie stomps into theaters June 22.

Which summer tentpole — after “Avengers: Infinity War” — are you most excited to see? Weigh in below!

More Film

  • Deadpool 2 Ocean's 8

    Poll: Which Summer Tentpole Are You Most Excited to See?

    The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang. It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) […]

  • Matthew Rhys, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis,

    Can 'Mowgli' Sell MovieGoers on a Darker 'Jungle Book'?

    The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang. It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) […]

  • Fantastic Beasts

    Eddie Redmayne Faces the Dark Arts in 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Footage

    The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang. It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) […]

  • 'WarGames' Composer Arthur B. Rubinstein Dead

    'WarGames' Composer Arthur B. Rubinstein Dies at 80

    The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang. It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) […]

  • A Star Is Born Lady Gaga

    'A Star Is Born' CinemaCon Trailer Shows Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Singing Live

    The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang. It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) […]

  • Justice League Teaser Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Footage Debuts at CinemaCon; 'Wonder Woman 2' Details Revealed

    The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang. It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) […]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Is Atom Tickets' Biggest Pre-Seller Ever

    The summer movie season officially kicks off this Friday with “Avengers: Infinity War” — and it’s set to launch the season with a bang. It’s heading toward a monster $225 million-plus weekend, marking one of the biggest debuts of all time. And it’s only the beginning of a number of surefire blockbusters (comic-book-themed and otherwise) […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad