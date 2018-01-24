‘The Big Sick’ Writer Emily V. Gordon Boards ‘The Nest’ for Amazon

On the heels of receiving an Oscar nomination for “The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon has been hired to write the adaptation of Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s novel “The Nest” for Amazon’s film studio.

Jill Soloway and Andrea Sperling will serve as producers on the project through Soloway’s production company, Topple. Carly Kahane will be the executive on the project for Topple.

“The Nest” is set in New York City as three siblings gather to confront their charismatic and reckless older brother, freshly released from rehab. Months earlier, the brother got behind the wheel of a car with a 19-year-old waitress as his passenger. The ensuing accident has endangered the joint trust fund, also known as “The Nest,” which they are months away from finally receiving.

Gordon and her husband, Kumail Nanjiani, have received multiple nods for “The Big Sick,” including nominations for an Academy Award, Writers Guild Award, Gotham Award, Independent Spirit Award, and Critics’ Choice Award. The film — which recounts their real-life courtship from a decade ago — recently took home the Critics’ Choice Award for best comedy.

Gordon’s TV credits include “The Carmichael Show” and “Crashing.”

Gordon is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and law firm Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. D’Aprix Sweeney is co-represented by WME on behalf of Henry Dunow.