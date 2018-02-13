BFI Sets London Film Festival Dates, Opens Submissions

Submissions have opened for the 2018 BFI London Film Festival, which will run from 10 -21 Oct. Official Competition, Documentary Competition, First Feature Competition and Short Film Competition entries can be submitted between now and mid-June.

The organizers have already said Peter Jackson’s WW1 feature documentary will have its world premiere at LFF.

Last year the Festival had 900 international and British filmmakers present their work in the program, ranging from global stars and established directors, to new talent. The Festival has spread across the English capital in recent years and the 2017 attendance was up 9% at 212,000.

“Breathe” opened events last year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the closing night gala movie.

Tricia Tuttle, previously the deputy head of Festivals, is the LFF artistic director and Anne-Marie Flynn, previously head of business & industry, is the Festival’s managing director. The pair will cover for Clare Stewart, who is taking a year-long sabbatical.